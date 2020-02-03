The reunited Guns N’ Roses are coming back to Minneapolis this summer for another stadium concert, and this time around fans in the upper decks should be able to make out the songs.

The “Welcome to the Jungle” and "Sweet Child o' Mine" hitmakers and their reborn lineup will play Target Field on July 24 while the Twins are on a weeklong road trip.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at noon via Ticketmaster, but a large roster of presale options begin Wednesday including GNR fan-club, Citi Card, MLB and “official platinum” plans. As always, tour promoter Live Nation did not release ticket prices for the show in the publicly funded venue to allow for its “dynamic pricing” policies.

Not seen together for a quarter century while Axl Rose toured with replacement players, the singer and his heyday-era bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan played U.S. Bank Stadium on their first reunion tour in 2017. They basically haven’t quite touring since then.

That prior Minneapolis gig lasted an impressive three hours, but fans were far from impressed with the acoustics during what was only the third concert in the new football stadium.

GNR is the second concert on the books for 2020, following the announcement of Green Day with Weezer and Fall Out Boy at Target Field on Aug. 11. U.S. Bank Stadium has all the other stadium gigs on the calendar, including Kenny Chesney on May 2, Motley Crue with Def Leppard, Posion and Joan Jett on June 27, George Strait on Aug. 22, German metal band Rammstein on Aug. 30 plus one more big one due to be announced later this week.