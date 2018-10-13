MILWAUKEE — Reliever Brandon Woodruff stunned ace Clayton Kershaw with a solo home run and the normally shutdown Milwaukee bullpen barely held on as the Brewers beat the sloppy Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Friday night in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

Hard-throwing Josh Hader and the Brewers earned their 12th straight win, one shy of the franchise record set to open the 1987 season.

The Dodgers scored three times in the eighth to make it 6-4, then nearly tied it in the ninth. Chris Taylor hit an RBI triple off center fielder Lorenzo Cain's glove with two outs before Corey Knebel fanned Justin Turner to end it.

Kershaw was chased before he could retire in the fourth inning.

Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs for Los Angeles. The Dodgers committed four errors, including two by catcher Yasmani Grandal, who also had two passed balls.

Game 2 is Saturday at Miller Park, with Wade Miley pitching for the Brewers against Hyun-Jin Ryu.