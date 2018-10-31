KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a sigh of relief after police recovered a giant inflatable colon that is used to teach about the dangers of colon cancer.
Kansas City, Missouri, police on Tuesday announced on Twitter a tip led officers to locate the "pilfered intestine" inside a vacant house.
The 10-foot (3-meter) long, 150-pound (68-kilogram) prop, valued at $4,000, was stolen this month from the back of a pickup truck. It had been purchased by the Colon Cancer Coalition, which hosts walking and running events under a "Get Your Rear In Gear" campaign, and was stored at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.
There is a silver lining to the story. Donations poured in after the theft and the coalition was able to purchase two replacement colons.
Police say no one is in custody.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.