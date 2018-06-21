State investigators have released police body camera video of Minneapolis officers shooting a young man being questioned shortly after he stabbed himself in the neck and turned the knife on the officers.

Marcus Fischer, 19, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty last month to assault and is in prison serving a three-plus year term for the violent encounter in a police headquarters interrogation room on Dec. 18.

An investigation into the officers' response to Fischer determined that their actions were justified, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The police body camera video being released this week by the BCA shows the several minutes that officers implored Fischer to put down the knife.

By that time, he had already cut his neck when briefly left alone by officers who went to get him a drink. The BCA also released interrogation room video of him raising the knife to the right side of his neck, but the agency cut the scene at that point.

"Marcus, put the knife down and back away from the door," one officer is heard on the video yelling, "because we can't come in and save you until you put that knife down."

Marcus Fischer

Seeking a stun gun but realizing there isn't one in police headquarters, an officer retrieves one from his car. One shot from the stun gun misses Fischer.

Police then are heard yelling repeatedly, "Drop the knife."

Fischer, his arms raised and neck bleeding, is then shot by Sgt. Gene Suker and officer Jerome Carey. The video has a blurred view of Fischer at this time.

Suker told investigators that Fischer went to the door still holding the knife. The video shows the young man appearing to approach the officers.

The interrogation room camera also captured the gunfire, but the BCA is not releasing that portion of the video.

Fischer was brought in for questioning as a suspect in the shooting of a man days earlier during a meeting about buying a gun. He pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to that offense.

To avoid conflicts of interest, Washington County prosecuted Fischer for his actions in the interrogation room.

County Attorney Pete Orput added that the BCA "did ask me for my opinion on the [officers'] use of force, despite that being wholly unnecessary." Orput said he went ahead last week and notified the BCA that the officers acted properly.