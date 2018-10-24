WALKER, Mich. — A judge has put on hold the scheduled prison release of a former Michigan nursing home aide who pleaded guilty to smothering five patients in a pact with her lover.
WOOD-TV reports that Kent County Judge Joseph Rossi issued a stay Tuesday. Catherine Wood was set to be released on Wednesday.
The 57-year-old Wood has spent nearly 30 years in prison for second-degree murder in the 1987 slayings at a nursing home in Walker, near Grand Rapids. She was sentenced to 20 to 40 years.
Attorney John Engman filed a petition to keep Wood in prison. Engman was a son-in-law to victim Mae Mason.
WOOD-TV reports that Rossi has 28 days from the petition filing to make a final decision on Wood's release.
Gwendolyn Graham was sentenced to life with no chance for parole.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.