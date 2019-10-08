– Eleven Taliban commanders have been released from a high-security prison in Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials, in an apparent deal that included a prominent regional leader caught five years ago personally escorting a shipment of nearly a ton of opium.

Afghan and U.S. officials have remained silent about the releases from the prison, near the Bagram Air Base outside Kabul. A senior Afghan official said the 11 Taliban prisoners had been released in return for three Indian engineers after months of negotiations with local Taliban commanders in northern Baghlan Province, where the engineers were kidnapped last year. The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan declined to comment.

The releases, which took place Sunday, came just days after Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. diplomat and chief negotiator with the Taliban, went to Islamabad, Pakistan, and met with Taliban representatives. It was Khalilzad's first meeting with them since President Donald Trump called off negotiations with the insurgents on the eve of a potential breakthrough.

The potential release of thousands of Taliban prisoners was part of those negotiations. But that issue was a main point of contention with Afghan officials who were furious that their government was excluded from those talks and that the United States was negotiating the release of prisoners being held under Afghan authority.

It was unclear whether the releases Sunday had anything to do with negotiations between the United States and the Taliban. In Afghanistan, however, rumors were rife — not only among Afghan and Taliban officials, but also some diplomats — that a separate prisoner exchange had been a major topic of discussion in the Islamabad meeting between Khalilzad and the Taliban.

The insurgents have been holding three American University of Afghanistan professors since August 2016, one of them an American said to be in poor health. In return for their release, the Taliban have demanded the release of Anas Haqqani, a member of the feared Haqqani network, a wing of the Taliban. He is a stepbrother of the network's leader and is one of the most prized prisoners of the Afghan government.

Some Afghan and Taliban officials suggested the two sides might have reached an agreement on the swap, possibly as a trust building measure that could help revive the broader peace negotiations.

The release of prisoners in itself was not unusual, with the Afghan government on occasions of religious festivals often pardoning dozens whose prison terms are near completion.

But what has drawn attention to this latest release is the notoriety of one Taliban figure in particular: Abdul Rashid Baluch, who was on the U.S. Treasury Department's "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" list and was arrested in a narcotics raid five years ago.

Baluch was a Taliban shadow governor, a regional official in charge of military and political operations in the southwestern Nimroz Province, when he was caught with a huge shipment of opium. The drug bust was held up as a major revelation in how the line between Taliban insurgents and the narcotics mafia had blurred in Afghanistan. (Taliban officials have denied that. Baluch was involved in drug trafficking.)