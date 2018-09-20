AMES, Iowa — Relatives of the 22-year-old Iowa man charged in the stabbing death of a top amateur golfer from Spain say they're "devastated by the tragedy."
Collin Richards' family released a statement Thursday saying their "thoughts and prayers" are with the family and friends of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena, whose body was found Monday in a golf course pond.
Richards is charged with first-degree murder in Barquin's death.
Officers found Barquin's body in the pond near the ninth hole at a public golf course in Ames. Police later arrested Richards, who had been living in a homeless encampment near the course.
Richards grew up in small towns in western Iowa, and has a history of violence and substance abuse.
