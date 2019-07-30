RIO DE JANEIRO — Dozens of relatives of inmates killed during a prison riot in northern Brazil have gathered at a coroner's office to identify the 57 victims.
Workers at the forensic institute in Altamira asked local authorities to bring in water, food and medical assistance for the anguished crowd of family members on Tuesday.
Authorities say clashes erupted Monday when the local Comando Classe A gang attacked a wing of the prison where members of a rival, Rio de Janeiro-based gang were held.
At least 16 of those who died were decapitated.
It's the latest in a long series of deadly riots at overcrowded Brazilian prisons.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pound slumps as UK leader tries to reassure Welch farmers
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Wales on Tuesday on a national tour to reassure voters that his push for Brexit "come what may" won't hurt the economy and rip apart the U.K. The move failed to assuage currency markets, as the pound slid to a new 28-month low.
World
Trump to visit Poland for World War II anniversary Sept 1
President Donald Trump will visit Warsaw from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 to take part in observances marking the 80th anniversary of World War II, aides to Poland's president said Tuesday.
World
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty as Sweden assault trial opens
American rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty as he went on trial for assault Tuesday in Sweden, where he has spent nearly a month in jail and his legal troubles that started with a street fight caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump.
World
Relatives gather to identify Brazil prison riot victims
Dozens of relatives of inmates killed during a prison riot in northern Brazil have gathered at a coroner's office to identify the 57 victims.
World
Lawyer: Mauritanian blogger once sentenced to death is freed
A lawyer says a Mauritanian blogger who had been sentenced to death for comments deemed as blasphemous by authorities has been freed after five years in detention.