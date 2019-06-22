- He is forever skinny, eternally energetic and inexplicably ageless. Until now.

In March, as Mick Jagger was getting his mandatory physical exam before the Rolling Stones embarked on their North American stadium tour, an issue with his heart was discovered. Stop the tour! Sir Mick, at age 75, needed a new heart valve, something not uncommon for aging baby boomers but alien for the poster child of enduring rock ’n’ roll.

Two surprisingly quick months after the heart procedure, Jagger and the world’s greatest — and oldest (and richest) — band are back, taking to sold-out Soldier Field on Friday night.

After two legs in Europe in 2017 and ’18 in front of 1.5 million fans, the No Filter Tour returned with more curiosity than ever about the Stones. It wasn’t the usual proverbial question of would this be the last time? No, it was does he move like Jagger?

Here are a dozen signs from Friday’s concert that Michael Philip Jagger, in his first performance in 11 months, is still delivering satisfaction.

• On the opening “Street Fighting Man,” the frontman seemed to be in a fighting form. All rubbery legs, he pranced, punched and primped and then started skipping down the runway before turning into a full-on sprint like a breakaway halfback headed for the Chicago Bears end zone.

• Jagger busted out more moves than usual, adding locking and popping to the usual rooster strut, mincing sashaying, shadowing boxing, twisting and shouting. You know those Mick moves.

• Thirty days short of his 76th birthday, the singer with the flowing, feathery hair framing his weathered face looked almost too skinny for his slacks. We should all be so healthy.

• Although he never said anything about his health, he was his usual chatty self. He pointed out that this was the band’s 38th show in Chicago and eighth time at Soldier Field. He even dipped into some local politics, giving a shout-out to the new mayor, Lori Lightfoot (in attendance, according to Jagger) and joking that he was sorry that Alderman Ed Burke, who is under federal indictment for corruption allegations, couldn’t make it.

• During a brief acoustic set, the Stones offered the ballad “Angie” and when Jagger sang “ain’t it good to be ali-ai-ai-aive,” you felt he meant it.

• Vocally, Jagger was loud and clear, finding a deep, twangy affected voice on “Dead Flowers,” a gorgeously soulful falsetto on “Miss You” and an affecting croon on the ballady beginning of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” And he ended “Sympathy for the Devil” with joyous “whoop-whews” that floated over the 60,000 singalong fans.

• “Honky Tonk Woman” was bursting with energy — and featured an animated video of a dolled-up woman squeezing an anatomically correct heart removed from some guy’s chest. The symbolism was hard to ignore.

• After Stones guitarist Ron Wood (whom Jagger playfully dubbed the “Monet of the Magnificent Mile”) pointed out that the frontman forgot to introduce keyboardist Chuck Leavell, Jagger just rolled with it. “I told you first nights [of a tour] are a bit wobbly,” he declared.

• Jagger’s camaraderie with his mates seemed palpable, as he danced down the runway with Wood during “Miss You” and gleefully blew his harmonica in guitarist Keith Richards’ face during “Midnight Rambler.” Those two songs were the highlights, as Jagger — and the band — got lost in the music instead of just performing like Mick Jagger Rock Star.

• During “Start Me Up” late in the 122-minute performance, Jagger seemed refreshed and renewed, emphatically punching the air like the starter of a race. (The show was about eight minutes shorter than the Stones’ last Twin Cities performance in 2015 at TCF Bank Stadium.)

• “Gimme Shelter” turned into a vocal and physical pas de deux between Jagger and backup vocalist Sasha Allen as they threw down on the runway extending from the mammoth stage.

• On the closing “Satisfaction,” the old and improved Jagger was shaking and swiveling like vintage manic Mick.

For Stones fans, there’s no need to have a nervous breakdown over Jagger’s health. Because, apparently, you can never break the heart of this Stone.