PLAN 70-1467 Total finished sq. ft.: 2,784 • Bed/bathrooms: 3/2 • Stories: 1 • Garage bays: 3 • Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

This one-level ranch design features wood siding, black window trim and a gabled roofline. Open and easy to get around, this three-bedroom plan is functional and roomy. The island kitchen opens to the large great room and the dining room. A screen porch off the dining room expands the eating and relaxing spaces. Stay organized with the handy mudroom, with lockers, just off the garage and kitchen. Homeowners will have plenty of privacy and storage in the master suite at the end of the hall.

