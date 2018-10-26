PLAN 430-177

Total finished sq. ft.: 1,494

Bed/bathrooms: 1 /1

Stories: 2

Garages: None

Foundation: Daylight basement, crawlspace, slab

Here’s a classic farmhouse design that features elongated windows, board-and-batten siding and a sturdy metal roof. An easygoing layout creates an organic flow between living spaces. The main-floor master suite features a claw-foot tub sharing a large space with the shower. A spacious island anchors the open kitchen. French doors connect the living room to the rear porch. A large loft upstairs can become a home office, craft area or art studio.

For information, contact ePlans at ePlans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.

Home plan: Reimagined rustic with modern features