Home plan: Reimagined rustic with modern features

PLAN 430-177
Total finished sq. ft.: 1,494
Bed/bathrooms: 1 /1
Stories: 2
Garages: None
Foundation: Daylight basement, crawlspace, slab
Here’s a classic farmhouse design that features elongated windows, board-and-batten siding and a sturdy metal roof. An easygoing layout creates an organic flow between living spaces. The main-floor master suite features a claw-foot tub sharing a large space with the shower. A spacious island anchors the open kitchen. French doors connect the living room to the rear porch. A large loft upstairs can become a home office, craft area or art studio.
For information, contact ePlans at ePlans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
