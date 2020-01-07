More from Star Tribune
Business
Fastenal worker loses job after angry tweet ripping holiday gift goes viral
Manager's tweet chiding firm's holiday gift violated company policy, CEO said.
National
White House proposes guidelines for regulating the use of AI
The Trump administration is proposing new rules to guide future federal regulation of artificial intelligence used in medicine, transportation and other industries.But the vagueness of…
National
Gold, oil prices retreat, shares rebound in Asian trading
Shares advanced in Asia Tuesday following modest gains on Wall Street despite caution over rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Variety
SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down
SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers.