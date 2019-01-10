MADISON, Wis. — Federal safety regulators have cited two contractors for failing to locate a gas main that exploded during work in a Madison suburb in July.

A VC Tech employee punctured the line while installing fiber optics, resulting in a blast that leveled half a city block in Sun Prairie and killed firefighter Corey Barr.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited VC Tech and the contractor that hired the firm, Kansas-based Bear Communications, $12,934 each on Jan. 4. The citations assert neither contractor contacted We Energies, the utility that owns the line, or Digger's Hotline to ascertain the main's location.

Email and voicemail messages left at Bear Communications weren't immediately returned. No listing for VC Tech could be found.