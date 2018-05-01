BISMARCK, N.D. — Regulators have approved a $1.8 million natural gas pipeline project in northwestern North Dakota.
ONEOK Rockies Midstream plans to convert an existing natural gas gathering pipeline and a portion of another gathering pipeline into a natural gas liquids transmission line.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the state Public Service Commission approved the Cherry Creek Pipeline project Monday, saying it will provide a safer transportation option and help reduce the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas in the oil patch.
The project will move up to 50,000 barrels of natural gas liquids from a gas processing plant in McKenzie County to a plant in Williams County, where it will go into the Bakken Pipeline.
The Cherry Creek Pipeline crosses the Missouri River and has shut-off valves on both sides of the crossing.
