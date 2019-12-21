Regular exercise throughout adulthood may protect our muscles against age-related loss and damage later, according to a new study.

The study found that active older men’s muscles resemble, at a cellular level, those of 25-year-olds and weather inflammatory damage much better than the muscles of sedentary older people.

Todd Trappe, a professor at Ball State University, and his collaborators turned to a group of men and women in their 70s or 80s who had been training since the running boom of the 1970s. They gathered 21 of the athletic men (results from a study of women is forthcoming, Trappe said), along with 10 runners and cyclists in their 20s, and another 10 healthy but sedentary elderly men.

The researchers found that after weight training, the young athletes displayed the least amount of inflammation. While their muscles flared briefly after exercise with inflammatory cells, the microscopic examination found that countervailing anti-inflammatory signals also increased.

A similar response occurred in the elderly athletes, although their inflammatory markers were slightly higher and their anti-inflammatory reactions a bit lower.

But in the untrained elderly men, inflammation spiked higher and showed fewer cellular signs of resolving.

It suggests that long-term exercise may help aging muscles remain healthy, Trappe said, and that sedentary living seems to set up muscles to overreact to strain and remain inflamed, potentially leading to fewer muscular gains when someone does exercise.