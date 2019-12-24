Regis Corp. has sold another 133 corporate-owned salons, this time to Alline Salon Group.

The Pennsylvania salons, now being operated as a variety of Regis' brands including Holiday Hair and BoRics, are being converted to Regis Cost Cutters.

"Growing with competent multi-unit operators, like the Alline Salon Group, strengthens our franchise portfolio and further accelerates our strategy to convert to a capital-light, technology enabled franchise business," said Hugh Sawyer, Regis' chief executive, in a statement this month.

Michigan-based Alline Salon Group already owned 66 of Regis' salons, which it converted to Supercuts in Michigan, and 190 Supercuts and Cost Cutters salons in Ohio.

With the current sale, Alline became the company's largest franchisee, with 389 salons.

"The brand diversity offers Alline the opportunity to play in every segment of the hair industry with enough scale and size to offer competitive pay packages and career paths for stylist with different techniques and skill sets," said Michael Sarafa, Alline's managing partner.

Regis is in the process of selling all of its corporate-owned salons.