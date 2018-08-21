EDINA, Minn. _ Regis Corp. (RGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Edina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 22 cents per share.
The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $294.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $8.7 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.
Regis shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 79 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGS
