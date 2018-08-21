EDINA, Minn. _ Regis Corp. (RGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 22 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $294.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $8.7 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

Regis shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 79 percent in the last 12 months.

