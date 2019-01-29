EDINA, Minn. _ Regis Corp. (RGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $274.7 million in the period.

Regis shares have risen almost 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGS