EDINA, Minn. _ Regis Corp. (RGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $727,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Edina, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.
The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $287.8 million in the period.
Regis shares have risen 24 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGS
