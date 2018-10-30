EDINA, Minn. _ Regis Corp. (RGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $727,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Edina, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $287.8 million in the period.

Regis shares have risen 24 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27 percent in the last 12 months.

