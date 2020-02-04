Shares of Regis rose 4% Tuesday on news that the company is accelerating its transition to all franchise-owned salons, amid second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and the hiring of an investment banker to help finance the transition.

Regis stock is still down for the year and selling only at about half of its high-water mark of several years ago.

"As we disclosed at the close of fiscal year 2019, the transition to a 'capital-light' franchise model initially has a dilutive impact on the company's adjusted EBITDA, as we saw this quarter," said CEO Hugh Sawyer in a statement. "Nevertheless, we remain convinced that a fully-franchised business that generates a higher return on its capital will prove to be in the best long-term interests of our shareholders.

Sawyer said the transition to a fully franchised business will be "substantially complete" by the end of 2020. With the acceleration of the process, Regis has been able to make "meaningful" reductions in expenses. At the end of last year, Regis had 3,668 corporate-owned stores. It now has 2,277 stores.

Regis reported a net loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 of $9.5 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with income of $417,000, or 1 cent a share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, income was $4.6 million, or 13 cents a share, which beat the consensus estimate of 8 cents as share of analysts polled by Zacks. Last year, adjusted earnings were 18 cents a share.

"Our guiding principal at Regis is to generate long-term value for shareholders," Sawyer told investors.