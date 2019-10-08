BRUSSELS — The Flemish regional parliament in Brussels has been evacuated following a bomb alert.
Tuesday's evacuation happened without any major incident and allowed authorities to go check the sprawling building in central Brussels.
Greens legislator Imade Annouri said that "everyone calmly went outside."
The legislators were assessing the budget of the recently installed government of Minister President Jan Jambon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Afghan officials say raid killed top Al-Qaida commander
A top Al-Qaida commander was killed in a raid by Afghan forces last month, Afghan intelligence officials said Tuesday, in an operation backed by U.S. airstrikes that also killed tens of civilians.
World
Egypt, Cyprus, Greece condemns gas exploration by Turkey
Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece on Tuesday condemned an "unlawful and unacceptable" bid by Turkey to drill inside waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.
World
More dead wild elephants found at Thai waterfall; toll at 11
Wildlife officials in Thailand said Tuesday they have discovered the carcasses of five more wild elephants downstream from a waterfall where the bodies of six other elephants were found last weekend.
World
3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for work to understand cosmos
A Canadian-American cosmologist and two Swiss scientists won this year's Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for exploring the evolution of the universe and discovering a new kind of planet, with implications for that nagging question: Does life exist only on Earth?
World
UK says chances of Brexit deal slim; EU chides 'blame game'
Britain and the European Union traded bad-tempered barbs Tuesday as the chances of a Brexit deal appeared to fade, with just over three weeks until the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the bloc.