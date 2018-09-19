MINSK, Belarus — A regional council in western Ukraine has passed a motion to ban all Russian-language books, films and songs in the region.

The legislature in the Lviv region voted on Wednesday to "impose a moratorium on the public broadcast and use of Russian-language content" until Russia withdraws all of its troops from Ukraine. It was not immediately clear how the ban would be enforced.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and threw its support behind rebels in the country's east. Much of the separatist movement there was driven by fears that the new Ukrainian government would discriminate against Russian speakers.

Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine, and while most of its residents speak Ukrainian, Russian is also widely used there.