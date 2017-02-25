When Reggie Lynch was sitting out last season as an Illinois State transfer, he decided to make a statement while watching an exciting NCAA tournament.
Lynch, who set the program’s single-season blocks record Saturday against Penn State, tweeted that the Gophers would get to the Final Four this year. Seemed absurd at the time, considering he watched his team go 8-23 and 2-16 in the Big Ten.
While making that type of run is still far-fetched, it’s hard to figure out what the ceiling is for Minnesota this season.
Already the most improved team in college basketball, the Gophers extended their winning streak to seven games Saturday behind Lynch’s 11 blocks in a convincing 81-71 victory against Penn State in front of a near-capacity crowd at Williams Arena.
The Gophers (22-7, 10-6) secured their first winning conference record since 2005 after avenging a Jan. 14 loss to the Nittany Lions in State College, Pa.
Lynch, a 6-foot-10 junior, is one main reasons why Richard Pitino was so optimistic last season, even when his team lost its first 13 conference games.
In the first half Saturday, Lynch had six blocks to break Gophers legend Randy Breuer’s single-season record of 89 set in 1981-82, the last official Big Ten title season for the U.
Twice in the first half, Lynch picked up two blocks in a row on the same possession. He was clearly on his way to something special and the crowd knew it.
The Barn chanted “Reggie! Reggie! Reggie!” late in the second half when he swatted a Penn State player for his 11th block, one away from former Los Angeles Lakers big man Mychal Thompson’s school record of 12 set in 1976.
Lynch tied Thompson’s record with 33 seconds remaining in the game when he swatted Nittany Lions center Mike Watkins layup attempt. He left the game with a standing ovation.
Lynch, who fouled out of eight Big Ten games this year, had zero fouls in the first half. That allowed him to protect the rim with reckless abandon. The Gophers’ frontcourt dominated Saturday, as sophomore Jordan Murphy finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
The Gophers’ picked up a huge boost of confidence on Wednesday night with an 89-75 win against No. 24 Maryland, which gave them their fifth conference road win this year.
That game was ruled by Minnesota’s guards combining for 64 points. Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer, Akeem Springs and Amr Coffey had another big performance together Saturday with 52 points combined.
Minnesota led 39-28 at halftime with Mason scoring 14 of his 17 points in the first half. McBrayer came alive with 13 of his 15 points in the second half.
Penn State cut it to 45-39 on a layup from Tony Carr with 15:01 left. Mason and Murphy had three fouls each, but McBrayer had nine points during a 16-8 run.
Carr led had 20 points for the Nittany Lions (14-15, 6-10), who were outrebounded 49-40 and allowed Minnesota to shoot 56 percent in the second half.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.