Gophers senior center Reggie Lynch, last season’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is out three weeks after having minor knee surgery, Richard Pitino said Monday.

“He had a little minor surgery on his knee,” Pitino said on KFAN-100.3 Monday morning. “He’ll be out probably three more weeks. Get him back healthy and he could be one of the better centers in our league.”

Pitino seemed more concerned about Lynch staying out of foul trouble this year than the knee. The surgery was very minor. The Gophers just wanted to get it out of the way before the season.

But Lynch, who set a school single-season record with 114 blocks last season, will miss the start of practice later this month. He is expected to be back before Minnesota’s Nov. 2 exhibition game vs. Concordia St. Paul. The season opener is Nov. 10 against USC Upstate at Williams Arena.

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound Edina native started 33 games last season in his first year playing for the Gophers after transferring from Illinois State. Lynch missed only one game last year with an ankle injury, but he did have a similar knee surgery before the 2016-17 season.

Lynch had surgery on a slightly torn meniscus on his knee last September. But he was ready to make an immediate impact as the starting center to open the season. As a junior, Lynch averaged 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and a Big-Ten best 3.5 blocks per game last season.

Pitino would like to see Lynch play more than the 23 minutes a game he did last season. He fouled out eight times in Big Ten play. But Lynch was getting better at staying on the court to finish the year. He averaged 28.1 minutes in the last six games.

"If he can get better at that and stay on the court," Pitino said, "he greatly impacts our team. We had one of the best defenses in the country last year. A lot of that was Reggie Lynch. When you've got a guy effecting shots at the basket everything really, really helps."

The frontcourt staying healthy moving forward this season will be even more important for the Gophers after sophomore power forward Eric Curry suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. Curry spent a majority of his time last season as Lynch’s backup at center.

Without Curry, senior center Bakary Konate is expected to get more playing time in the middle.

-- Senior forward Davonte Fitzgerald, who will help fill in for Curry's role, looks good, Pitino said Monday. The 6-8, 220-pound Fitzgerald is expected to be cleared for contact once practice starts later this month.

-- Pitino has two brothers that live in Florida. Hurricane Irma hit land in Miami, but the Gophers coach said his brothers were safe from harm living in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

"When you watch the news they say it's downgrading to a tropical storm," Pitino said. "That's still really bad. My brother who lives in Tampa just text me and said, 'no damage.' So it seems like everything is good so far."