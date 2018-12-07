MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System regents are signing off on millions of dollars of tuition increases for out-of-state and graduate students at UW-Madison over the next two academic years.
The plan calls for raising non-resident undergraduate tuition $810 and $828 to generate about $16 million in additional revenue.
Increases in the university's professional schools include raising School of Business tuition by nearly 10 percent annually, generating about $1.7 million; raising tuition for resident medical doctor students by 5 percent annually and non-resident students by 8 percent annually; and increasing tuition for law students by $2,000 annually, generating about $1.2 million per year.
The regents approved the increases unanimously without any discussion at a meeting Friday on the UW-La Crosse campus.
