Jim Carter, a finalist for the University of Minnesota’s governing board, is accusing U leaders of trying to scuttle his candidacy after Twin Cities reporters received anonymous letters about a 1976 sexual harassment lawsuit against the former Green Bay Packer and his team.

Carter, one of three finalists for a vacancy in the Second Congressional District, said he has no evidence that University President Eric Kaler’s administration was involved in what he described as a smear campaign against him.

The letters included news clipping copies about an incident in which Carter exposed himself and asked for oral sex from a team receptionist. They promise to complicate Carter’s Board of Regents candidacy on the heels of the suspensions of Gopher football players involved in a campus sexual assault investigation and the firing of their coach — a highly publicized episode whose handling Carter has vocally criticized.

“I have no reason not to believe that President Kaler and his administration are not involved in this,” said Carter, a former Gopher.

In a statement, U spokesman Evan Lapiska said accusations that university administrators meddled in regent elections are “completely unfounded.”

“The University respects this process very much, and will welcome whomever the Legislature appoints to this critical role,” he wrote. “The University administration does not get involved in any way in Regent elections”

Back in 1976, Carter described the incident that led to the lawsuit against him as “harmless.” But he now says it was “terrible, horrible bad behavior by a drunk.” He said that after the receptionist refused his advance, he did not press the matter and left.

He says alcohol and sex addiction explain his behavior but do not excuse it. He says he has been sober for more than 35 years and takes pride in the work he has done to maintain his sobriety, including attending three or four support group meetings each week.

Carter: ‘Somebody stoops so low’

The lawsuit, in which the receptionist charged she lost her job after complaining about Carter, was eventually settled.

“Somebody stoops so low to send anonymous letters about something I did 41 years ago before I got into sobriety and recovery,” he said. He said the incident doesn’t disqualify him from serving on the board.

The lawsuit first resurfaced last spring when Carter was nominated to serve on a search committee to replace former U Athletic Director Norwood Teague, who was fired after sexual harassment allegations by U employees. Carter said the morning the U announced the members of the committee, Kaler called to let him know Carter would not be chosen because the university had heard about the 1976 incident from a former Board of Regents chair, Dave Metzen.

Carter has since emerged as a critic of the administration who spoke in support of a short-lived boycott by Gopher football players after teammates were suspended in the wake of a university sexual assault investigation. Earlier this week, he sent a letter to regents arguing the board should have questioned the payout to former Gophers coach Tracy Claeys and the contract for his successor.

“I think Kaler is afraid of what I know is happening at the university,” said Carter, a former Gopher. “He doesn’t want somebody like me asking questions on the board.”

Carter said he did not mean to condone sexual assault in his support for the players but simply backed their call for changes in how the university conducts internal investigations in assault allegations. The players called off their boycott after an internal investigation report was leaked describing multiple players and a Gopher recruit taking turns having sex with a student who said she felt coerced.

Metzen: ‘wanted to do what is right for U’

Metzen said the Packers lawsuit was big news at the time in South St. Paul, where he once served as high school hockey coach when Carter was on the team. He said he contacted Kaler about it because he was concerned it would come up publicly and embarrass the university, which was fielding criticism for failing to vet Teague better before hiring him.

“I love the university, and I wanted to do what is right for the university,” Metzen said. “I felt this was best for Jim Carter, too.”

Metzen, a former state higher education commissioner, said he has not discussed the 1976 case since and had nothing to do with the mailing of the anonymous letters.

The Minnesota Legislature’s Regent Candidate Advisory Council selected the board finalists after receiving 35 applications for four open seats and interviewing 17 candidates. Carter is vying for the Second District seat with Ian Benson, a manager at Xcel Energy, and Sandra Krebsbach, executive director of the American Technical Education Association, who lost her bid for re-election last year after eight years as Mendota Heights mayor.

Ardell Brede, the advisory council’s chair and spokesman, did not immediately respond to a call and e-mail seeking comment. But Carter said the lawsuit did not come up during his interview with council members.

Dean Johnson, the Board of Regents chair, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The university’s Alumni Association is hosting a forum with the finalists at 5 p.m. Jan. 31 in Room 5 of the Minnesota State Office Building.

A joint legislative committee will select one candidate for each open position and submit the slate to the full Legislature, where lawmakers will elect the regents this spring. The successful candidates will serve six-year, unpaid terms on the 12-member governing body.