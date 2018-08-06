BELOIT, Wis. _ Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $65.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Beloit, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.60 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.
The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $959.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $953.7 million.
Regal Beloit expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6 per share.
Regal Beloit shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $85.20, an increase of 1.5 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.