– In his native Syria, Mohammed Kassim worked as an electrician. But having learned the trade informally, he lacked the credentials to show for it.

Now, in his adopted homeland, 30-year-old Kassim is receiving the training he never had. And he is getting paid to do it by a company dangling the promise of a job that could vault him from struggling refugee to member of the German middle class.

The program that is helping tens of thousands of refugees rebuild their lives was not created for the newcomers who have converged on Germany to escape war, oppression and poverty.

Instead, Germany's apprenticeship system is a fixture of the economy with roots in medieval times. But with the national unemployment rate at a 30-year-low, young Germans have lost their appetite for vocational training. Companies face a shortage of skilled workers that could ultimately derail their growth.

"We have real reasons — not just soft, feel-good ones — to assist and help and push refugees into vocational training," said Günter Hirth, an economist with the Chamber of Commerce in the central German city of Hanover. "The German economy needs qualified workers."

Whether it can find them among the refugee population could determine the answer to two of the country's most daunting questions: Can Germany integrate its vast numbers of asylum-seekers? And can its economy continue to hum as the native-born population ages?

On both counts, early indications have been promising, if inconclusive.

Nearly four years after German Chancellor Angela Merkel chose to leave the country's borders open amid a vast influx of asylum-seekers to Europe, a significant majority of the approximately 1.5 million people who have arrived since remain out of the labor force. Many are taking required integration and language courses. Nearly 200,000 are registered as unemployed.

But after spending billions of euros to accommodate the newcomers, Germany is beginning to reap some gains. The number who are either working or participating in a job-training program has been growing and was at more than 400,000 as of the end of 2018. Of those, 44,000 were enrolled in apprenticeships, according to German business groups.

That's on pace with, or even slightly ahead of, what many experts had predicted.

"We have a benchmark for how it could develop, and after 3½ years, we're on track," said Hirth, citing the integration of refugees from the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, when about 80% of working-age adults had jobs after eight years.

The current generation of refugees, Hirth said, benefits from the fact that Germany enjoys "an ideal economic environment," with the unemployment rate below 5%.

Germany, meanwhile, is benefiting from the demographic profile of its new arrivals, about 60% of whom were 25 or younger. With a shrinking native population, Germany desperately needs those young people.