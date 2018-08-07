NEW ALBANY, Miss. — A refrigeration equipment maker is shifting some production to Mississippi from Wisconsin, investing $1 million at its northeast Mississippi plant with plans to hire 30 new workers.

Master-Bilt made the announcement Tuesday. The company says it's focusing production of refrigerated cabinets for stores and restaurants in New Albany. The transfer of work from Hudson, Wisconsin, will add two production lines and increase output by 25 percent in New Albany.

The Mississippi Development Authority will give $50,000 for equipment relocation to Master-Bilt, a unit of Standex International of Salem, New Hampshire.

The company is also eligible for property tax breaks from New Albany and Union County projected to be worth $1.36 million over 10 years.

Master-Bilt didn't say how much workers will make. It currently employs 322 people in New Albany.