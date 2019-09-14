A Redwood Falls man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Gaylord, Minn.

Merle Rueben Berreth, 69, was killed in the crash that occurred about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 19 and Sibley County Road 9, the State Patrol said.

According to the crash report, Tashawn Ray Parker, 19, of St. James, was heading south on County Road 9 and entered the intersection, where he was struck by Berreth.

Berreth, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. A passenger in his pickup, Linda Marie Berreth, 69, of Redwood Falls, was taken to Arlington Hospital with noncritical injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Parker was also taken to Arlington Hospital with noncritical injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

TIM HARLOW