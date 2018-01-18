Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford says that the role of men in the Me Too and Time's Up movement is to listen and let women's voices be heard.

Speaking Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival opening day press conference in Park City, Utah, Redford says he's encouraged by the change that is happening and how it is bringing more opportunity for women in film, which has historically been dominated by men.

Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam added that festival has taken strides to ensure the safety of its guests, including instilling a public code of conduct and a 24-hour safety hotline in partnership with Utah Attorney General's office.

The Sundance Film Festival runs through Jan. 28.