DETROIT — General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient.
The company unveiled the 2019 full-size pickup Saturday night ahead of Detroit's auto show.
GM says the new truck is 450 pounds lighter than the current one through use of aluminum in the doors, hood and tailgate. Yet it's just under 2 inches longer than the old one for more space in the cargo bed and a roomier interior.
The 2019 truck is due in showrooms in the fall.
The Silverado is the second-best selling vehicle in the U.S. and is outsold only by Ford's F-Series pickups.
