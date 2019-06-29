An 18-year-old woman from Redby, Minn., died Friday when the SUV she was driving collided with a bread delivery truck in Beltrami County.

According to the State Patrol, the woman's 2002 Ford Explorer was westbound on Carr Lake Road when it collided with a bread truck northbound on Hwy. 197.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. Her passenger, Blaine Lee White, 19, of Redby, was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with noncritical injuries, as was the bread truck driver, Brandon Coder, 38, of Bemidji.

The crash, which happened just after 6 a.m., remains under investigation.

