PITTSBURGH — Michael Rasmussen, Andreas Athanasiou and Trevor Daley scored in a 5:47 span in the second period, and Harri Sateri made 29 saves in the Detroit Red Wings' 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
Ryan Haggerty and Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins.
Casey DeSmith started for Pittsburgh, and allowed all three goals on 10 shots in his half of the game. Tristan Jarry made 20 saves.
BLUES 5, BLUE JACKETS 1
In Columbus, Ohio, Sammy Blais, scored two goals in St. Louis' victory over Columbus.
Dmitrij Jaskin, Chris Butler and Ivan Barbashev also scored, and Ville Husso made 16 saves.
Cam Atkinson for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots.
