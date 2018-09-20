A woman was killed and her three children were injured after the SUV she was driving rolled into a ravine in Red Wing, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Spring Creek Road and Graves Drive, according to police.

The 27-year-old driver was dead at the scene. Hospitalized were two girls, one 7 years old and the other 7 months old, and a 1½-year-old boy. Police have not described the severity of their injuries.

Identities of the vehicle's occupants have yet to be released.

Authorities also have not said why the vehicle ended up in the ravine and on its roof.