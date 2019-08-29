If you live in Minnesota, you've almost certainly encountered a clay pot from Red Wing.

Maybe it was holding umbrellas in someone's home, or it was filled with homemade sauerkraut. Perhaps your family passed down a vase or an urn. You might have snagged one for cheap at a garage sale.

3-gallon hand turned Red Wing water cooler made around 1910-1915.

Come fall, that iconic clay pottery will no longer be manufactured on a large scale in Red Wing, Minn.. The building that houses the Red Wing Stoneware and Pottery factory (4909 Moundview Dr., Red Wing) will be sold and an adjacent shop that sells the stoneware will close at the end of September. Owners Bruce and Leslie Johnson said they may continue to make a few custom pieces and products and sell at other stores.

Since the late 19th century, Red Wing pottery has been emblematic of the small southern Minnesota town, which sits on a wealth of clay deposits. The iconic wing logo was stamped on everything from flower pots to crocks, even as the name and shape of the company shifted over time. Before the invention of refrigerators, Red Wing Union Stoneware Company produced crocks and jugs for food storage. By 1936, under the name Red Wing Potteries, the company was turning out tableware and art pottery.

An early iteration of the company even manufactured the region's first sewer pipes.

Detail from an antique piece of crockery made in Red Wing.

The Johnsons took over the town's long legacy of ceramics in 2013, merging Red Wing Pottery and Red Wing Stoneware into one company. According to a statement on the company's website, the owners have now decided to pursue other opportunities:

We have spent the last 6 years trying to revive and restore these iconic brands. We have enjoyed the opportunity to learn pottery and experience working with incredibly talented artists. While the pricing pressures on hand made products of this quality are hard to compete with low-cost options, we have done a good job of keeping the trademark of these brands high quality. There are several other opportunities we have been presented with and in order to focus on some of those businesses, we need to stop industrial manufacturing of pottery. We may continue to make a few custom pieces and products, but will also entertain any interest in the business and brands.

The Red Wing pottery retail store.

This is not the first time Red Wing's ceramics industry has been threatened with closures. In 2013, Red Wing Pottery was on the verge of shuttering when it was purchased by the Johnsons. In 2015, Red Wing Stoneware and Pottery announced it might close as a result of a protracted trademark dispute with local ceramics collectors. (Red Wing Stoneware and Pottery settled the suit in 2016 and stayed in business for another three years.)

The Johnsons could not be reached for comment. The owners told Twin Cities Business that they hope to find another buyer willing to take on the company and continue its legacy. In lieu of that, Red Wing pottery may become a rarer collectible than ever before.