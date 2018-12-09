A red-tailed hawk in the Twin Cities that lived for days with an arrow lodge in one of its legs died despite the best efforts to save its life, according to those who cared for the bird.

A statement from the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota said last week that the damage to the hawk’s right knee could not be repaired, meaning it “would never be able to hunt for itself” if released and would be left with “considerable lifelong pain and suffering” if kept in captivity.

“While it is not the ideal ending we had hoped for,” the statement continued, “we can take solace in the fact that we prevented a seriously wounded hawk from a longer and more painful death.”

The wounding of the hawk was first brought to the center’s attention on Nov. 30 by a call from someone who saw the bird with the arrow lodged in its leg.

At least two sightings reported to the center placed the hawk, which could still fly, on either side of the Minneapolis-Brooklyn Center border.

After several days, a team from the center captured the hawk on Wednesday and brought it the clinic in St. Paul for what turned out to be a futile attempt at recovery, resulting in the bird being euthanized.

The center said the shooting of the hawk was an illegal act, whether with a bow or a firearm.

Red-tail hawks, eagles and other migratory birds are protected under federal wildlife laws, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. These laws prohibit the possession, use and sale of the feathers or other parts of federally protected birds, as well as their unauthorized killing.

Neither the center nor any law enforcement agencies have reported finding the person responsible for shooting the hawk.

The red-tail hawk’s geographic range is extensive, spanning from Panama and parts of the Caribbean north to Alaska.