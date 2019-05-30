NEW YORK — The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been postponed Thursday before an impending storm.
It will be made up as part of a day/night doubleheader on Aug. 3.
New York leads the AL East with a 36-19 record. Boston is 7 1-2 games behind the Yankees at 29-27.
The teams are scheduled to meet three more times this weekend.
