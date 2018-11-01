BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox say they haven't decided whether they will visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.
Manager Alex Cora said Thursday he wants to use the platform he has as a World Series champion in the right way. A native Puerto Rican, Cora has been outspoken about the need for help on the island since it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.
The traditional White House visit has become increasingly partisan, with some players declining to make the trip because of their political views.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Carrying signs with messages such as "Don't be evil," Google employees around the world walked off the job Thursday in a protest against what they said is the tech company's mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against executives.
Variety
After massacre, painstaking and painful care for the dead
As the first funerals for the victims of the Pittsburgh massacre began, two rabbis and five other volunteers approached the sawhorses cordoning off the Tree of Life synagogue, and an FBI agent led them into the crime scene. Inside the desecrated temple, the men donned white forensic coveralls, face masks and gloves, and set to work.
National
Trump accuser's election bid is about more than #MeToo
It didn't take Bonnie Mock more than a minute to begin telling the woman asking for her vote just how fed up she is with President Donald Trump.
Nation
1 teen dead, 2 hurt in Oklahoma shooting; woman in custody
An 18-year-old man was killed and two teenage girls were injured in a shooting in rural eastern Oklahoma Thursday and a woman believed to be the mother of at least one of the victims is in custody, sheriff's officials said.
National
US veteran homelessness declines 5 pct in 2018 to 38,000
The number of homeless veterans across the U.S. declined more than 5 percent over the past year after a slight rise in 2017.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.