LOS ANGELES — Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 4 for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
The Red Sox announced the decision on Twitter about four hours before Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have yet to confirm their starter.
Boston leads the best-of-seven Series 2-1.
The Dodgers won 3-2 early Saturday after Max Muncy's homer leading off the 18th inning ended the longest game in Series history.
Rodriguez returns after throwing just six pitches in striking out Joc Pederson for the final out of the fifth inning Friday.
Rodriguez was 13-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 146 strikeouts in the regular season. He made 27 appearances, with 23 starts.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Clemson hands Florida State worst home loss
No Atlantic Coast Conference team had ever knocked off Florida State for four straight years. Clemson spent the week making sure it would be the first.
Twins
Are the Twins' Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano busts?
Byron Buxton will turn 25 on Dec. 18. Miguel Sano will turn 26 on May 11. At this moment, after 306 big-league games for Buxton…
Vikings
Hartman: Kendricks faces challenge vs. Saints in absence of Barr
The Vikings will be at a disadvantage with linebacker Anthony Barr missing Sunday's game vs. New Orleans because of a hamstring injury. That means that linebacker Eric Kendricks will be thrust into the spotlight.
Twins
The Latest: Viewership down for marathon Game 3
The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local):
Motorsports
Kyle Busch to lead next round of NASCAR's playoffs
Kyle Busch's road to the championship round was made a little bit easier when he won the pole at Martinsville Speedway.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.