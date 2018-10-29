BOSTON — Boston is celebrating another world championship.
Many jubilant Red Sox fans spilled out into the streets early Monday after watching their team wrap up its fourth World Series title in 15 years with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
No major problems were reported. Police closed off several streets around Fenway Park.
A World Series championship banner was unfurled outside the park just before dawn.
City officials are expected to announce plans Monday for a parade later in the week to honor the Red Sox.
It will be the 11th time since 2002 the city has enjoyed such a celebration for a sports championship.
