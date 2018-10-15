HOUSTON — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been released from the hospital and cleared to rejoin the team in Houston before Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.
The Red Sox said Sale was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. He had spent the night in the hospital for observation because of a stomach illness.
Game 3 of the series is Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Sale struggled with his control in Boston's 7-2 home loss to the Astros in the series opener Saturday night. The left-hander allowed two runs, walked four walks and hit a batter in four innings.
His illness was announced by the team during Game 2 on Sunday night, which the Red Sox won to even the series.
