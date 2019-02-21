FARGO, N.D. — The National Weather Service says the threat of significant spring flooding in the Red River Valley of North Dakota and Minnesota has increased, though current estimates show manageable levels for cities along the river.

The weather service said in a report released Thursday that substantial snowpack in late January and February means that "widespread, above normal" runoff is now likely, with ultimate levels likely to depend on the rate of runoff and precipitation in March.

The forecast shows a 50 percent chance the river will reach 31 feet in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area, which would only shut down a couple of roads. Flood stage in Fargo-Moorhead is 18 feet.

Fargo-Moorhead residents fought several major floods early in the last decade but have avoided serious threats for several years.