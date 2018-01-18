BISMARCK, N.D. — A task force assembled by the governors of North Dakota and Minnesota has released its final recommendations for re-starting a stalled Red River diversion project meant to protect Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, from a frequent spring flood threat.

But the recommendations released Thursday by the 16-member panel don't include a location for a dam that would hold back water in times of serious flooding.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says he expects engineers from the state of Minnesota and from the two cities to identify a location within a month.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton assembled the task force last year following a federal judge's decision to shut down the $2.2 billion, 30-mile diversion project until it gets the necessary permits from Minnesota.