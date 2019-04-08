FARGO, N.D. — The Red River is cresting in the Fargo-Moorhead area with few problems, though overland flooding remains an issue in rural areas of the valley in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

The river is about 5 feet above major flood stage, but the neighboring cities have put several flood control measures in place since the record 2009 flood when the river crested nearly 6 feet higher.

Impacts this year include closed roads and bridges but no flooded homes or businesses. Mayor Tim Mahoney says officials are pleased.

Cass County Engineer Jason Benson says rural areas are still battling floodwaters. National Guard soldiers remain on standby to deliver sandbags.

National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Gust says a winter storm expected in the Upper Midwest later this week shouldn't add a lot more moisture to the valley.