GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Officials are closing a bridge connecting Grand Forks, North Dakota, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota, in anticipation of Red River flooding.
The Sorlie Bridge is to close at noon Monday, so crews can install closure mechanisms before water floods the road.
The National Weather Service says warming temperatures and rain will lead to widespread overland flooding and potential ice jams on streams and rivers in the Red River Valley early this week. A midweek cooldown could slow runoff.
