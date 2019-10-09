BEMIDJI, Minn. — A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to fatally beating and strangling his wife and leaving her on the side of a road in northern Minnesota.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 39-year-old Jeremiah Kingbird entered the plea to second-degree murder in federal court in Bemidji Tuesday. Authorities say Kingbird and his wife, who was not identified, were driving to their home in Ponemah last January after a night of drinking when they began to argue and got into a physical fight.
Prosecutors say Kingbird beat his wife in the head and strangled her before leaving her on a road in Redby. The victim was found hours later and died at the hospital in Red Lake.
