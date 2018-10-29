NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Red Hat Inc., up $52.95 to $169.63
The open source software company agreed to be acquired by IBM for $34 billion in stock.
General Motors Co., up 48 cents to $33.13
Bloomberg News reported that regulators in China proposed cutting the country's tax on imported cars.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $2.97 to $55.87
The stocks of energy companies stumbled as energy prices fell.
Denbury Resources Inc., down $1.03 to $3.32
The oil and gas company agreed to acquire Penn Virginia Corp. for $1.7 billion in cash and stock.
First Data Corp., down $3.59 to $18.01
The e-commerce and payment services company posted a smaller profit and weaker sales than analysts expected.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., down $3.77 to $13.98
The chipmaker's sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
U.S. Bancorp, up 65 cents to $51.56
Bank stocks made larger gains than the broader market on Monday.
Eni SpA, up 13 cents to $34.63
Italian stocks climbed after Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook on Italian debt but didn't cut its credit rating.
