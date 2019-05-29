Red Eye's works in progess

Red Eye Theater kicks off its monthlong New Works 4 Weeks Festival with a weekend of works in progress. Highlights include musician Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra (aka Lady Xok) partnering with visual artist/producer Xilam Balam to tell the story of an indigenous Latin American warrior with puppetry and animation. Then there's playwright Casey Llewellyn and dance artist Morgan Thorson, who use movement to unpack their role in white supremacy. Later in the festival, Anna Johnson from the electric folk band Bella Yaga and musicians from Mila Vocal Ensemble stage a music and theater piece that draws from Slavic folk tales and "The Wizard of Oz" (June 6-8). Finally, the festival wraps with performance artist Pedro Pablo Lander filtering Catholic imagery through the lens of drag, burlesque and spectacle (June 20-22). (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 7 p.m. Sun. Ends June 22. Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $15, pay what you can on Thursdays, redeyetheater.org.)

SHEILA REGAN