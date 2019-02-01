WASHINGTON — The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned the United States about the risks of delivering humanitarian aid to Venezuela without the approval of security forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has said he will defy Maduro's refusal to allow humanitarian aid by asking neighboring nations to help send in large convoys of medicine and food. Guaido has declared himself interim president of the country.

ICRC delegation head for the United States and Canada Alexandra Boivin said the committee was making clear "the risks of the path being taken, the limits of our ability to operate in such an environment."

The Trump administration has announced it is ready to deliver aid to Venezuela whenever and however is decided by Guaido.